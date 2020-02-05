Pharmacy expo spreads word on safe use of medicines

Pharmacy services wing of Christian Medical College is conducting various programmes to mark 58th Pharmacy Week, from Monday.

As part of the programme, an exhibition would be organised near the entrance of the hospital, with exhibits providing information on medicines, storage, safe use, and directions for use. The focus will be on special population such as geriatric, paediatric patients and pregnant women.

Puppet shows, video screening on asthma, diabetics, blood glucose checking, and healthy diet are being organised during the week-long programme.

Not many people who take medicines are aware of the reaction that some types of food have on them. These programmes are designed to educate people on medicine usage, said one of the staff members. Medical experts said, “Never take antibiotics for viral illnesses like cold or flu; do not share antibiotics, they can cause dangerous side-effects.”

Counselling to diabetic and asthma patients, educating them on safe and proper use of insulin delivery devices, inhalers and spacer devices are part of the programme. Essay writing, poster design and slogan writing competitions were conducted and many more such opportunities are open for the public, says an official from CMCH.