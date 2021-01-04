‘P.H. Pandian’s legal battle in SC for irrigation projects laudable’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who inaugurated a memorial for former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P.H. Pandian at his native village Govindaperi near Cheranmahadevi on his first death anniversary on Monday, recalled the development works executed in Cheranmahadevi constituency at his initiative.

Mr. Palaniswami said Pandian’s legal battle in the Supreme Court for realising Pachaiyar and Kodumudiyar irrigation projects for the benefit of farming community of the region was laudable.

Born on February 27, 1945, Pandian became the member of the AIADMK immediately after it was founded by late M.G. Ramachandran. He was elected to Tamil Nadu Assembly from erstwhile Cheranmahadevi constituency in 1977, 1980 and 1984, and served as the Speaker from 1985 to 1989.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency in 1999.