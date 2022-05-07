Permit not issued for bike taxi in State, Transport Commissionerate tells RTI applicant

Special Correspondent May 07, 2022 22:10 IST

The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has clarified that bike taxi permits are not issued in the State.

The information was furnished to S.R. Godwin Shadrach, an advocate who sought information under the Right to Information Act. “Using two-wheelers for commercial purposes is not permitted in Tamil Nadu,” assistant secretary, who is a public information officer (PIO), stated in the reply.eom.