People waiting for change of government, says Kanimozhi

People from all walks of life faced difficulties during the nearly decade-long AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu and they are ready to usher in a new government headed by DMK president M.K. Stalin, according to party women's wing leader M.K. Kanimozhi.

In a brief interaction with the media during the ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice for a new dawn) campaign at Anthiyur, she said that people are waiting for a change of government as farmers, weavers, traders and all sections of people have been affected during the AIADMK rule. “There are no employment opportunities and people are clear on the need to put an end to the AIADMK rule,” she claimed.

The DMK MP met traders and members of the public at the shandy and interacted with them on the price of vegetables and sanitation. Many traders wanted the shandy not to be relocated as they would face difficulties in transportation of vegetables.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Kanimozhi launched the campaign at Kavindapadi Four Road Junction during which a cadre presented a sword to her. The MP asked whether it was a ‘Vel’ or ‘Vaal’ (sword) and the cadre exclaimed ‘Vaal’. The police had denied permission for a public meeting at Kavindapadi and hence she waved to the party cadres and left. Later, she visited hamlets in Bargur Hills and interacted with people.