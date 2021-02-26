People suffering due to Centre’s policy: Karat

Pointing out that 63% of petrol’s price was Central excise and taxes, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday reiterated that the Centre must roll back excise and duties, as people across the country were suffering because of its policy.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Mr. Karat said not just in Tamil Nadu, but people throughout India were suffering from the tremendous rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The price of petrol had touched ₹100 in many cities, he said.

‘Roll back’

“The Central government has imposed so many taxes on petrol and diesel, even though their international prices are not high. But still, the prices of petrol and diesel keep increasing. Our demand has been that the Central government should immediately roll back the Central excise and duties. If they do so, then the prices of petrol and diesel will come down by half, immediately,” the CPIM) leader said.

Mr. Karat arrived in Chennai as the CPI(M), an ally of the DMK-Congress, had scheduled an Assembly election campaign trail for its leaders.

The leader hoped that the alliance ensures the defeat of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming election in the State.