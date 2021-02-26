People suffering due to Centre’s policy: Karat

Pointing out that 63% of petrol’s price was Central excise and taxes, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday reiterated that the Centre must roll back excise and duties, as people across the country were suffering because of its policy.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Mr. Karat said not just in Tamil Nadu, but people throughout India were suffering from the tremendous rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The price of petrol had touched ₹100 in many cities, he said.
‘Roll back’
“The Central government has imposed so many taxes on petrol and diesel, even though their international prices are not high. But still, the prices of petrol and diesel keep increasing. Our demand has been that the Central government should immediately roll back the Central excise and duties. If they do so, then the prices of petrol and diesel will come down by half, immediately,” the CPIM) leader said.
Mr. Karat arrived in Chennai as the CPI(M), an ally of the DMK-Congress, had scheduled an Assembly election campaign trail for its leaders.
The leader hoped that the alliance ensures the defeat of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming election in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath