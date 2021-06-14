People of all castes are already priests in temples since ancient times, says L. Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Sunday said the party welcomed the initiative of the State government to consider appointing people of all castes, including women as priests in temples in the State.

Mr. Murugan, however said since ancient times people of all castes, both men and women, have been priests in Tamil Nadu.

He said people from Scheduled Castes alone are priests in the Bodyguard Muneeswarar temple and Vatlagundu Idamayan temple, Sembadavars are in Melmalayanur Angala Parameswari temple, Kuyavars in Paingaadu Ayyanar temple, Nadars in Virudhunagar Adiparasakti temple and Kurangani Muthumaalai temple, Velalars in Trichy Ugrakaliamman temple. Vanniars in Chinnaselam Beerangi Ayyanar temple, Kalvanthangam Angalamman temple, Siruvachur Madhurakaliamman temple, Pandarams in Thiruthervalai Annaandha Bhadrakali temple and Karur Thottakurichi Malayamman temple, Odhuvaar in Kulasekarapatnam Gnanamoortheeswar temple, Mukkulathors in Sankarankoil Udayanayaki temple and Vannaar in Periyamalai Aaladiyaan temple.

“Recently, the government had said that it would consider appointment of women as priests. Right from ancient days, women also had got expertise in Agama Shastras. Women are already doing Puja in Melmaruvathur Adiparasakthi Temple. We can see the influence of Paancharatra Aagama mode of worship in Andal’s pasurams,” he said.

The party also urged the government to ensure that the people who are appointed as priests have proper knowledge and understanding of the particular branch of Agama Shastra followed in the respective temples, Mr. Murugan said.