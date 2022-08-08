People doubtful about Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme: Palaniswami

‘In the 14 months of the DMK regime, many welfare schemes implemented by the AIADMK have been scrapped’

AIADMK's interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that people did not know whether Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM), the flagship scheme of the DMK government, was being implemented or not. In a statement, he cited media reports that had highlighted grievances of patients about the scheme such as medical staff visiting homes and giving medicines only once and never returning for follow-up. Mr. Palaniswami charged that in the 14 months of the DMK regime, many welfare schemes implemented by the previous AIADMK regime have been scrapped. He accused the health department of playing with people’s health and urged the DMK government to drop its lax attitude. Mr. Palaniswami also urged the government to set aside “political vendetta” and bring back the “Amma Clinics” scheme for the benefit of people.



