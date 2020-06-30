Tamil Nadu

Pensioners get exemption from submitting certificates

The State government has decided to exempt pensioners and family pensioners this year from submitting life certificates, non-employment certificates and non-remarriage or non-marriage certificates in the light of COVID-19.

The pensioners/family pensioners, being senior citizens, fall among the most vulnerable category with respect to risk of exposure to COVID-19, and by exempting them from the process this year, there will be no loss to the government, according to an order issued by the Finance Department on Monday. In March, the pensioners and family pensioners were allowed to furnish relevant documents to the pension disbursing officers concerned in July, August and September instead of April, May and June.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 12:32:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pensioners-get-exemption-from-submitting-certificates/article31949291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY