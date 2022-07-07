Pension Adalat webinar on July 15

Special Correspondent July 07, 2022 18:48 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is conducting a pension adalat on July 15 at 2.30 p.m. for pensioners drawing pension under Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995.

Pensioners, who have obtained Pension Payment Order (PPO) from Regional Office, Chennai North and Regional Office, Chennai South and desire to get their pension related grievances redressed can register via mail to pension.rochn1@epfindia.gov.in quoting the subject “Pension Adalat For EPS 1995” with their Name , PF Account Number / UAN/PPO Number and Nature of Grievance, an official release stated.

The link for the webinar would be sent to their email ID/mobile number, said the note from C. Amudha, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I, Regional Office, Chennai North.