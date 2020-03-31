Pay migrant workers on time, govt. tells employers

In view of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government has directed all District Collectors to ensure that employers pay migrant workers on time and provide for their accommodation for a month without charging rent.

The government has also advised employers against deducting any amount from the salary of the workers.

The landlords of properties where migrants are living on rent “shall not demand payment of rent for a period of one month. If any landlord is forcing labourers and students to vacate their premises, they will be liable for action,” Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said in an order, citing a communication from the Centre.

Separately, in a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami appealed to all houseowners to defer the collection of rent for March and April by two months in view of the difficulties faced by tenants under the current circumstances.

The Chief Secretary, in his order, directed Collectors and others to ensure adequate arrangements including temporary shelters and provision of food, among others, for the poor and needy, including migrant labourers, who have been stranded due to the lockdown.

“The migrant people who have moved out to reach their home States/home towns must be kept in the nearest shelter by the respective District Collectors/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation after proper screening for a minimum period of 14 days as per standard health protocol,” the G.O. stated.

The authorities were also directed to ensure that all employers — be it in the industries or in shops and commercial establishments — paid the wages of their workers “at their workplaces on the due date without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown”.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Shanmugam said he had chaired a meeting with various associations from different States to ensure that migrant workers were provided shelter and remained safe. “Many of them want to go back home but we have urged these associations to insist that the workers stay back under the present circumstances.”