Tamil Nadu

Pay grievances redressal panel submits report

In December last year, the State government constituted the panel following a Supreme Court order to go into the pay scales and grade pay of over 52 categories of employees in over 20 State government departments.

The Pay Grievance Redressal Committee headed by retired High Court judge, Justice D. Murugesan, submitted its report to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Monday.

