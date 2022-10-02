Pay dues to pensioners, govt. staff without delay: Vijayakant

DMDK founder Vijayakant on Saturday welcomed the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench’s decision directing the State government to pay pension dues of a retired government official, whose family is said to be living in penury, in six weeks and said the State government staff and pensioners should be paid their dues without delays.

In a statement, he said that the pension was not being given to the retired official from Thanjavur as he still had pending farm loans from a co-operative bank. “This led to his family being pushed into a life of penury. With his son gone, both his daughters are working as daily wage labourers at 40 years of age and remain unmarried. This led to the retired official begging in temples in distress. If a retired government official is in this state, what hope could a commoner have here?” he asked.

“The State government should waive the farm loan taken by the retired official and immediately pay him pension dues,” he demanded.