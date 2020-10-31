Part of hospital building did not collapse, was demolished: Minister

A section of the first floor above the portico, being constructed at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital coming up near the Collectorate, was found to have collapsed in the early hours of Friday.
While certain Opposition parties alleged flaws in construction, Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani contended that the structure was brought down by officials after certain issues were noticed in the construction. “There was no human error here. Authorities noticed certain issues in the welding of the supporting structure and the structure was immediately brought down by the authorities for reconstruction. No one was injured in the incident,” he said.
The Minister denied allegations made by Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj about the quality of construction, and said bureaucrats had been employed by the government to check the quality of the construction.
Mr. Thangamani said he visited the site of a fire at Pallipalayam, where two persons died in the blaze caused by a cracker burst on Thursday. He said solatium would be provided to the affected soon.
