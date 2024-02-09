GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parkinson’s patient undergoes deep brain stimulation procedure

The patient, who had the disease for over a decade, was experiencing severe motor fluctuations

February 09, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old person with Parkinson’s disease underwent deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery at Kauvery Hospital in Vadapalani.

The patient, who had the disease for over a decade, was experiencing severe motor fluctuations. The procedure was done under microelectrode recording (MER) guidance, and the most advanced directional DBS electrodes were implanted in the brain under the supervision of Vikash Agarwal, senior consultant, neurology and movement disorder specialist and DBS expert at the hospital.

The team that operated on the patient included consultant neurologist Subha Subramanian and neurosurgeon Vishwanathan.

Dr. Agarwal said the success of the surgery was a testament to the dedication of the skilled medical team and the strength of the patient.

Kauvery Hospital co-founder and executive director Aravindan Selvaraj said the success of the surgery was a significant milestone. He appreciated the team for their dedication and pushing the boundaries of medical excellence.

health / private health care / neurology / parkinson's disease

