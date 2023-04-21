HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paraplegic recovers after therapy at private hospital in Chennai

The patient from Tiruppur was paralysed below the waist after a car accident and was taken to MIOT Hospital in December where he underwent intense therapy for six hours a day

April 21, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pranesh of Tiruppur, who was paralysed below the waist after an accident, is now able to walk and even swim after undergoing rehabilitation at MIOT Hospital in Chennai on Friday.

Pranesh of Tiruppur, who was paralysed below the waist after an accident, is now able to walk and even swim after undergoing rehabilitation at MIOT Hospital in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A 27-year-old man, who was paralysed below the waist after being injured in a car accident, has regained mobility following rehabilitation.

A month after the surgeries and physiotherapy, Pranesh was termed a paraplegic who had to depend on a wheelchair. According to Sathya Periasamy, medical director at MIOT Hospital, Mr. Pranesh was brought do the rehabilitation centre last December where he underwent intense therapy for six hours a day. After 12 weeks, he has recovered. He continues exercising his limbs at home.

His mother Selvi and friend Harishanth Muthusamy, who were present at the press conference organised by the hospital on Friday, said he had recovered. They claimed he can now swim and play badminton to an extent.

Prithvi Mohandas, managing director, MIOT International, said a structured rehabilitation programme was designed for him. “He will have to keep mentally and physically active to harness his muscles which will be weak,” she added.   

Related Topics

health / private health care / hospital and clinic / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.