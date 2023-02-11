HamberMenu
Parandur airport protest: Environmental activist stopped from entering village, even as protest enters 200th day

M. Vetriselvan, advocate with environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal said he was detained by the police near the Sriperumbudur tollgate and taken into preventive custody; the organisation slammed the police and called the move undemocratic

February 11, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated February 12, 2023 02:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Saturday, February 11, was the 200th day the residents of Ekanapuram village have been protesting against the proposed second airport for Chennai in Parandur

Saturday, February 11, was the 200th day the residents of Ekanapuram village have been protesting against the proposed second airport for Chennai in Parandur | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

A member of the environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal, was prevented from entering Ekanapuram, a village near Parandur where farmers have been protesting against the proposed second airport for Chennai city.

Saturday, February 11, marked the 200th day the residents of Ekanapuram have been protesting. The upcoming airport it will affect their livelihood and they are likely to lose their houses and lands, the protestors have said. 

| Video Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

M. Vetriselvan, advocate, Poovulagin Nanbargal said he was stopped by police personnel near Sriperumbudur Tollgate around 8.30 a.m. as he was heading towards Ekanapuram.

“I was travelling to Ekanapuram for a public meeting to explain the legal issues regarding the second airport. The police stopped me saying I cannot proceed to the village since I had not taken prior permission and detained me at a police station in Kancheepuram district in preventive custody. This is an undemocratic act and I strongly condemn it,” he said. 

Police sources said they had taken Mr. Vetriselvan into preventive custody. They said they had also increased police bandobust to avoid any untoward incidents. 

ALSO READ
Watch | Why are villagers against Chennai’s second airport at Parandur?

G. Sundarrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal said, it was atrocious that police prevented Mr. Vetriselvan from speaking at a public meeting and detained him. “Every individual has the right to protest and show solidarity with someone who is protesting for a cause. It is unconstitutional and against democratic principles that the police have stopped Mr. Vetriselvan. We have seen various struggles and protests over the last 15 years but we have never been barred from entering a place,” he added.

The State government had announced last year that the second airport for Chennai would come up at Parandur over 4,791 acres. Many residents of 13 villages near Parandur including  Nelvai, Nagapattu, Meleri, Gunagarambakkam, Ekanapuram and Mahadevimangalam are against this project as it will adversely affect them. 

