Tamil Nadu

Panruti AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19

AIADMK MLA from Panruti assembly constituency, Sathya Panneerselvam, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is scheduled to visit Cuddalore on Thursday, the AIADMK MPs, MLAs, government officials and party members likely to participate in the COVID-19 review meeting at the Collectorate, were asked to undergo screening for the infection.

Ms. Panneerselvam gave her throat swab samples for testing and the results returned positive on Tuesday evening. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

