Panneerselvam writes to Modi seeking NEET exemption for Ukraine-returned students

Special Correspondent June 07, 2022 16:29 IST

They should be regarded as a special case, says the AIADMK leader

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the guidelines relaxed for Ukraine-returned medical students to gain admission to medical colleges without having to take the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). In a letter written on Monday, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, allowing only those who had qualified the NEET to get admitted to the medical colleges in the country. He also stated that the Ukraine-returned students should be regarded as a special case for continuing their studies in the country. Read also: Admit medical students from Ukraine in Indian schools: IMA In a statement, Mr Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to pursue the matter with the Centre and get the relief for the students.



