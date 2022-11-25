  1. EPaper
Panneerselvam urges Stalin to deploy leading advocates in jallikattu case at Supreme Court

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator said it was the duty of the T.N. government to take steps to ensure jallikattu events were held continuously

November 25, 2022 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to deploy leading advocates and Attorney General R. Venkataramani in the ongoing legal battle concerning jallikattu, a traditional event involving bulls, in support of the State’s stand on the matter.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the case being heard by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice K.M. Joseph on a batch of petitions seeking to strike down the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act of 2017 which safeguards jallikattu.

He pointed out that it was the duty and responsibility of the State government to take steps for jallikattu to be conducted continuously. “It is the expectation of people of Tamil Nadu that the outcome of the present case should be favourable to the State,” he said.

