Panneerselvam moves Election Commission against AIADMK general council decisions

‘Don’t take cognisance of the amendments to the party’s by-laws’

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, has lodged a complaint with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, terming the July 11 meetings of the party’s general council and executive “totally unauthorised”, having been held “in contravention of the party by-laws”.

In a report sent to Mr. Rajiv Kumar on Monday, Mr. Panneerselvam contended that an “illegal” notice of invitation was sent out on July 1, “without any signature” and “in the name of the headquarters office-bearers”, to all members of the executive and the general council for the July 11 meetings. The Madras High Court had rejected the application for an interim injunction on the meetings, and “necessary steps’‘ were being taken to file an appeal against the order. Subsequently, the executive and the general council met, carried out 16 amendments to the by-laws and adopted a special resolution to expel him and his supporters from the party.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who sent the report in the capacity of the AIADMK’s “coordinator/treasurer”, reiterated that the term of the office of coordinator — to which he was elected in December 2021 alongside Edappadi K. Palaniswami who was elected as the co-coordinator — was for a period of five years from December 6. This was “duly notified” to the Election Commission and “recognised” by it.

Pointing out that an appeal in the Supreme Court was also being considered, besides in the High Court, he requested the EC “not to take up and rely on such illegal and unlawful resolutions”, which “do not have any legal sanctity” under the party’s by-laws and the Representation of the People Act.

He also accused the rival camp of “preparing manipulated and sworn affidavits, shown to have been obtained” from members of the general council and the executive, for being forwarded to the EC.

Mr. Panneerselvam requested Mr. Rajiv Kumar not to act upon the resolutions that amended the by-laws as, he observed, the entire process was “illegal and unlawful” and “without the authorisation” of the coordinator and the co-coordinator.