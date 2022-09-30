Panneerselvam expresses concern over slow progress of flood mitigation work in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau September 30, 2022 21:18 IST

Referring to reports of inundation in Chennai’s localities such as Kodambakkam, Velachery, Sholinganallur, Triplicane and T. Nagar following an hour-long rain a few days ago, the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday expressed concern over the likely situation in the coming weeks after the onset of northeast monsoon. In a statement, Mr. Panneeselvam raised doubts over the completion of flood-mitigation work prior to the monsoon’s arrival, given the volume of the balance work. He called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that the work was expeditiously carried out and preventive steps were taken where roads had been dug, as part of the execution of the flood mitigation works.

Dhinakaran slams govt.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran slammed the State government for the reported awarding of contract to three firms for the supply of edible oil and pulses for the public distribution system, though the firms were said to have been penalised for the supply of substandard items as part of the Pongal gift hampers.