Panneerselvam calls for a probe into fradulent job recruitment

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to order a probe into a reported complaint given by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) regarding the fraudulent recruitment of 18 persons into various posts in the southern regional centre of the Council.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam quoted an official of the AICTE as having said that there were only 13 posts in the regional centre and the AICTE had not called for applications through advertisements. There were fears that details of bank accounts of the 18 persons might have been procured by those who had indulged in the fraudulent act. This kind of fraudulent acts should be nipped in the bud, he said.

TTV Dhinakaran takes a dig at government

In a series of tweets, the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday wondered how the police, which had denied permission to his party for observing the death anniversary of former Chief Minister M.G.Ramachandran last week, had remained a mute spectator to the meeting addressed by the DMK youth wing secretary and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in Coimbatore on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, he wanted to know whether any expert would have told the DMK regime that the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus would spread only through meetings organised by the Opposition.