Panneerselvam blames DMK government for Tamil Nadu’s poor performance in Swachh ranking

The Hindu Bureau October 03, 2022 15:46 IST

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

It is because of the “indifference” of the State government, charged OPS

AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday held the DMK government responsible for the poor performance of Tamil Nadu cities in the Swachh Survekshan ranking this year. Pointing out that 45 cities having over 10 lakh population had been identified for the Swachh Survekshan national rankings, Mr. Panneerselvam said Madurai was placed at the bottom while Chennai and Coimbatore ranked 44 th and 42 nd respectively. Not even one local body of Tamil Nadu figured in the list of cities (with less than 1 lakh population) identified under the ranking system. This was because of the “indifference” of the State government. The media had been highlighting how garbage bins were brimming with waste. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps in such a manner that Tamil Nadu was hailed as a clean State in future, he said.



