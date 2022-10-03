Tamil Nadu

Panneerselvam blames DMK government for Tamil Nadu’s poor performance in Swachh ranking

O. Panneerselvam. File

O. Panneerselvam. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday held the DMK government responsible for the poor performance of Tamil Nadu cities in the Swachh Survekshan ranking this year. 

Pointing out that 45 cities having over 10 lakh population had been identified for the Swachh Survekshan national rankings, Mr. Panneerselvam said Madurai was placed at the bottom while Chennai and Coimbatore ranked 44 th and 42 nd respectively.

Not even one local body of Tamil Nadu figured in the list of cities (with less than 1 lakh population) identified under the ranking system. This was because of the “indifference” of the State government. 

The media had been highlighting how garbage bins were brimming with waste. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps in such a manner that Tamil Nadu was hailed as a clean State in future, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Swachh Bharat Mission
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 3:48:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/panneerselvam-blames-dmk-government-for-tamil-nadus-poor-performance-in-swachh-ranking/article65966095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY