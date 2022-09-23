Tamil Nadu

Panel for doubling ex-gratia to kin of battle casualties

Governor R. N. Ravi at the meeting of the State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund in Chennai on Friday.

Governor R. N. Ravi at the meeting of the State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A meeting of the State Managing Committee of Amalgamated Fund, chaired by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, approved among others, a proposal to increase the ex-gratia to the next of kin of battle casualty from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh and assistance to war-disabled persons from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

The meeting also approved a proposal to grant an incentive of ₹50,000 a student per annum in addition to other grants, to the wards of ex-servicemen studying in IITs/IIMs and national law schools, a press release from the Raj Bhavan said.

It also approved granting an incentive of ₹25,000 a student per annum to the wards of ex-servicemen/widows studying in Sainik Schools. It also approved the enhancement of Ex-Servicemen Children Literacy Improvement Grant (ECLIG) to school-going wards of ex-servicemen /widows.

The meeting also discussed the follow-up action on the recommendations and report on activities of the Amalgamated Fund from 2014-15 to 2021-22. The Governor requested the committee members to look into aspect of resettlement of ex-servicemen..

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Major General S.S. Dahiya, Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Dakshin Bharat Area, and senior officials were present at the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2022 10:50:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/panel-for-doubling-ex-gratia-to-kin-of-battle-casualties/article65926783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY