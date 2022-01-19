Panel discussion on investment potential in Coimbatore

The event will be held at Taj Vivanta from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

G Square presents ‘Coimbatore Unlimited: Collaborate, Co-create, Celebrate,’ powered by The Hindu, a series of panel discussions on investment potential in Coimbatore, will begin on January 21.

The panel discussion on Friday will be on ‘Coimbatore Bypass: the Next Big Investment Destination’. To be held at Taj Vivanta, Coimbatore, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the event will have Gugan Ilango, president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India, Coimbatore, Jude Alex, founder of Synergy Realtors, and Eshwar N, Chief Executive Officer of G Square as panelists. The session will be moderated by Kanishka Arumugam, Chief Executive Officer of Ekki Pumps, and Head of CII FBN Next Gen.

News 18 Tamil Nadu is the TV partner for the programme. Those who wish to attend can get an invite by logging on to http://bit.ly/GSQTH