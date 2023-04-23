Paneerselvam for withdrawing ‘anti-workers’ Bill

April 23, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to withdraw a legislation tabled in the Assembly which, according to him, was against the rights of factory workers.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam recalled the long struggle undertaken for ensuring an eight-hour work day, and said the hard work of labourers and technological advancements kept the world functioning.

The Bill tabled in the Assembly had taken away the right of the employees to work eight hours a day, and would cause harm to them, Mr. Panneerselvam said.

He noted that factory workers were travelling long distances to get to their workplace.

“The fact that the Bill was adopted in the Assembly without considering how they would be able to take rest and care for their families, shows that the DMK government is not bothered about them,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.