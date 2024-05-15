GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panchayat president in Cuddalore district held for corruption

DVAC officers arrested S. Sargurunathan, president of the Manjakuli Panchayat, for demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor

Published - May 15, 2024 04:24 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, arrested the president of Manjakuli Panchayat for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

According to DVAC sources, the complainant P. Santhosh, an employee of a construction firm was awarded the contract for establishment of rain water harvesting structures and drinking water supply for the panchayat. However, the panchayat president S. Sargurunathan demanded a commission of 2% totalling ₹30,000 as bribe in two instalments.

Mr. Santhosh lodged a complaint with the DVAC, which laid a trap. A team, led by DVAC Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Devanathan, arrested Sargurunathan, when he accepted the bribe. The team also conducted searches at the residence of the panchayat president in Manjakuli and seized incriminating documents.

A case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Mr. Sargurunathan was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Tamil Nadu / public employees / corruption & bribery

