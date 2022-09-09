Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami wants DMK govt. to start NEET coaching centres at every panchayat union

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK government to set up coaching centres at the panchayat union level for candidates taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Assailing the ruling party for not implementing its poll promise of getting NEET abolished, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that the test had been conducted for the second time since the DMK came to power. As the coaching centres set up by the previous AIADMK regime were not being run properly, the pass percentage of the candidates had “gone down” he said.

He appealed to students to come up in life through undergraduate courses to which they are able to secure admission, in the event of being unable to join the courses of their choice.


