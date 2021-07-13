Palaniswami urges TN to revive free data card scheme for students

The AIADMK co-coordinator said the scheme was in operation until April, but now students were not in a position to be able to renew their data cards and that the government must do so

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Tuesday urged the State government to revive the scheme of providing 2 GB data cards free of cost to students of government colleges and polytechnics, apart from government-aided colleges.

Pointing out that the scheme was in operation till April, he said the students, who belonged to the poor and the middle classes, were now not in a position to renew the cards, by spending ₹200 or ₹400 a month.

At the same time, they were confused about whether online classes would continue this year too, or if educational institutions would open, Mr Palaniswami said, recalling that when the previous AIADMK government launched the scheme in January this year, it covered 9.7 lakh students.

He urged the government to get the cards of 2 GB (per day) capacity renewed and distributed to the students.