May 18, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will meet Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday and hand over a representation outlining the “deteriorating” law and order in the State. A delegation of party leaders will accompany him.

A press release issued by the AIADMK said party leaders and functionaries would gather at Saidapet and proceed to the Raj Bhavan to submit the representation to the Governor.