HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palaniswami, Dhinakaran criticise DMK govt. for hiring bus drivers, conductors through private agency for State transport PSUs

October 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday criticised the DMK government for attempting to hire bus drivers and conductors for State-run transport public sector undertakings (PSUs) through a private agency.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami also urged the government to provide employment to over 1,000 people on compassionate grounds.

The former Chief Minister urged the government to cancel the tender that was floated to hire bus drivers and conductors for State-run PSUs through a private agency. Several lakh youth had registered themselves as candidates and applied for these posts. They were the ones who should be recruited, he said.

Recalling that over 500 candidates were hired in July through a private agency to work in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Mr. Palaniswami said he had criticised the DMK government over the move. “The political parties that are in an alliance with the DMK are maintaining silence on this issue,” he said.

When candidates are hired through a private agency, the rule of reservation would not be followed, and the interest of the transport workers would not be protected. Besides, the eight-hour work rule would not be enforced, and weekly offs and festival offs would not be granted, he said.

Workers would not get the dearness allowance and annual increment, he said. “The labourers’ welfare would remain only on paper in the State Transport Department. This would lead to a situation where welfare measures would not reach the workers,” he added.

Mr. Dhinakaran, too, condemned the DMK government for floating the tender, and urged it to provide employment to youth awaiting government jobs.

Protest on Oct. 6

Mr. Palaniswami announced that a protest would be held against the DMK government on October 6 for not securing the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka. The State-wide protest by the AIADMK would also demand compensation for farmers whose crops had been affected due to the lack of Cauvery water, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.