Palaniswami, Dhinakaran criticise DMK govt. for hiring bus drivers, conductors through private agency for State transport PSUs

October 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Monday criticised the DMK government for attempting to hire bus drivers and conductors for State-run transport public sector undertakings (PSUs) through a private agency.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami also urged the government to provide employment to over 1,000 people on compassionate grounds.

The former Chief Minister urged the government to cancel the tender that was floated to hire bus drivers and conductors for State-run PSUs through a private agency. Several lakh youth had registered themselves as candidates and applied for these posts. They were the ones who should be recruited, he said.

Recalling that over 500 candidates were hired in July through a private agency to work in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Mr. Palaniswami said he had criticised the DMK government over the move. “The political parties that are in an alliance with the DMK are maintaining silence on this issue,” he said.

When candidates are hired through a private agency, the rule of reservation would not be followed, and the interest of the transport workers would not be protected. Besides, the eight-hour work rule would not be enforced, and weekly offs and festival offs would not be granted, he said.

Workers would not get the dearness allowance and annual increment, he said. “The labourers’ welfare would remain only on paper in the State Transport Department. This would lead to a situation where welfare measures would not reach the workers,” he added.

Mr. Dhinakaran, too, condemned the DMK government for floating the tender, and urged it to provide employment to youth awaiting government jobs.

Protest on Oct. 6

Mr. Palaniswami announced that a protest would be held against the DMK government on October 6 for not securing the release of Cauvery water from Karnataka. The State-wide protest by the AIADMK would also demand compensation for farmers whose crops had been affected due to the lack of Cauvery water, he said.