K. Palaniswami criticises Tamil Nadu Government over flooding

If Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had implemented the ideas he had suggested as an Opposition leader, three deaths could have been avoided, said Edappadi K. Palaniswami.   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Strongly criticising the DMK government over flooding at several places in Chennai, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday asked what had the ruling party achieved in the past eight months.

In a statement, he condoled the death of three persons, who died of electrocution on Thursday and further sought a solatium of ₹20 lakh to the families. “The Northeast monsoon had slowed down some 20 days ago. If only the defective equipment, roads and drains had been repaired, the damage could have been avoided, he said.

If Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had implemented the ideas he had suggested as an Opposition leader, three deaths could have been avoided, he said.


