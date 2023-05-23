HamberMenu
Palaniswami criticises Stalin’s overseas visit

May 23, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was on a “recreational tour” of Singapore and Japan in the guise of attracting investments into Tamil Nadu. The DMK government had been taking credit for investments for which steps were initiated during the former AIADMK regime, he claimed.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami recalled the investments made in Tamil Nadu since 2015 and the Memoranda of Understanding signed during his foreign visits when he was the Chief Minister. There was some delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, he said, adding, “However, many of the companies that signed MoUs have commenced projects here since the beginning of 2021.”

Questioning the claim that the MoUs signed during Mr. Stalin’s visit to the United Arab Emirates last year would bring investments worth ₹6,000 crore into Tamil Nadu, Mr. Palaniswami said no such investment seemed to have materialised.

