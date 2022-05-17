Palaniswami calls for the revival of Amma Mini Clinics

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday urged the DMK government to revive the Amma Mini Clinic scheme for rendering immediate medical help to the poor. Referring to the reported death of a five-year-old girl child in a village of Cuddalore district, he said the child was said to have died following treatment by a quack. The child’s father had earlier approached the person as the latter had charged less. The AIADMK leader wondered what was the fate of ‘ Illam Thedi Maruthuvam’ , an outreach programme by the Public Health Department. Mr. Palaniswami said had a medical team gone to the girl’s residence, the child would have been saved. He also criticised the DMK government’s move to open 708 hospitals in urban areas of the State. Villages needed more medical care than cities, he said, demanding the payment of ₹20 lakh as compensation to the deceased’s family.



