Palaniswami and Dhinakaran criticise State government over three medical colleges losing recognition

The AIADMK general secretary blamed the lax attitude of the Stalin-led government and said it would affect student admission

May 28, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the DMK government over the news of three medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, including Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, losing recognition.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Palaniswami blamed the lax attitude of the Stalin-led government and said it would affect student admission. He also said it was not only concerning but also insulting. He recalled that under the AIADMK regime, 11 new medical colleges were brought to the State. He urged the DMK government to approach the Centre and claim the recognition back for the three colleges.

In a separate statement, Dhinakaran blamed the attitude of the State Health Department and strongly condemned it. He also sought for Chief Minister M K Stalin’s intervention to rectify the shortcomings and file an appeal to get back the recognition.

