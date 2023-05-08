HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 90% of students in Sathyabama University get placements

May 08, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

Over 90% of the students of Sathyabama University (deemed) have received appointment orders during campus placement. Six students have received an annual package of ₹53 lakh.

University Chancellor Mariazeena Johnson distributed the placement orders at a function on Monday.

In 2023, over 300 companies visited the campus and 2,823 placement orders were given. Fourteen students have received an annual package of ₹27 lakh and 120 students have received a package of over ₹10 lakh. The average package was ₹5 lakh.

The university has signed agreements with companies such as HCL, Capgemini, TCS, Mindtree, PWC in which around 300 students have been placed.

Around 200 students have taken up higher studies in foreign universities, according to a release from the institution.

Related Topics

higher education / university / Chennai / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.