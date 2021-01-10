Over 9 lakh arts & science, engineering students in TN to get free data cards

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the data cards are being given for students to be able to attend online classes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday announced a scheme to distribute free internet data cards for college students across the State, to facilitate their attending of online classes during the COVID-19 lockdown till April this year.

A total of 9,69,047 students pursuing arts and science, technical and engineering programmes in government, government-aided and self-financing colleges across the State would benefit from the scheme. With these data cards, students could download 2GB of data every day for four months between January and April, Mr. Palaniswami said in a statement.

The CM advised the students to make the most out of these data cards during the challenging COVID-19 times to excel in their studies.