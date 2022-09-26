Tamil Nadu

Over 800 assessees in Chennai yet to get notice for general revision of property tax

Over 800 property tax assessees out of the 13 lakh in the city have not received the notice for the general revision sent by post.

The Corporation will send tax collectors to their houses to inform them of the general revision and assist them in sending objections to the revision in the tax on their property.

The Corporation dispatched over 13 lakh notices.

Residents have been requested to call the Corporation helpline 1913 to send objections. Officials said objections in which there is a problem specific to one area and usage will be accepted.


