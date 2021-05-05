Tamil Nadu

Over 7.2 lakh cases booked for not wearing masks

Over 7,21,571 cases were booked against people who failed to wear masks across the State.

The police have been enforcing the rules effectively since April 9.

According to the police, the cases reached 7.21 lakh on Monday, and fines were also collected from people who were found not wearing masks in public places.

Separately 22,460 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols.

The Greater Chennai City Police said 25,675 cases were filed against people who were not wearing masks in the city limits.

A total fine of ₹48,37,600 was collected from violators and another 431 cases were booked for violation of physical distancing norms.

