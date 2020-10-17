Over 57% students who appeared from State cross the NEET hurdle

Three students, including two girls, ranked among the top 100 candidates

Tamil Nadu performed better than last year with 57.44% of the candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020 qualifying in the exam. However, in absolute numbers it is lower than last year, when 59,785 candidates of the 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET qualified.

The number of candidates who registered for the Tamil version of the test this year was higher. Last year, 1,071 candidates had registered whereas this year, 17,101 candidates had opted for it.

This year though 1,21,617 candidates had registered, only 99,610 took the test. As many as 57,215 candidates have qualified.

The State topper, R. Srijan, scored 99.998 marks. Two girls are ranked among the top 100 candidates — Mohanaprabha Ravichandran with 705 marks (99.99605) is ranked 52 and G. Swetha with 701 (99.995172) is ranked 62.

As many as 15,97,435 aspirants had registered for the test of which 13,66,945 appeared. A total of 7,71,500 have qualified, which accounts to 56.44% of the total test takers.

The National Testing Agency has cancelled the results of five candidates for adopting unfair practices in the examination. Two candidates were reported from Uttar Pradesh as well, according to a release.

Cut-off rises

The cut-off for this year for the unreserved category will be 147 marks. Last year, the cut-off was 134. Of the 7,71,500 candidates who have qualified, 6,82,406 fall in the range of 720-147 marks. For OBC, SC and ST candidates, the cut-off is 146-113; for candidates in the EWS, unreserved and physically-handicapped categories, it is 146-129.

For the physically-handicapped candidates in the OBC, SC and ST category, the cut-off is 128-113 marks.

The Directorate General of Health Services will conduct counselling for 15% of All India Quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, seats in Employees State Insurance Corporation-run colleges, Armed Forces Medical College, Benaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University.

From this year, NEET will be the qualifier for admission to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences and Jipmer.

The details of counselling would be made available on www.mcc.nic.in

The information and schedule of counselling would be made available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and State medical education directorates.