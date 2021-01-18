Over 5,000 booked for traffic violations in Cuddalore during Pongal

More than 5,000 persons were booked for traffic violations including riding two-wheelers without helmets, driving cars without wearing seat belts and using their mobile phones while driving during the Pongal holidays in Cuddalore.
While the Cuddalore district police booked 1,386 persons for various traffic violations on January 15, as many as 1,421 and 2,199 were booked on January 16 and 17 respectively.
The District Police compiled the violations recorded on Thiruvalluvar Day and Kaanum Pongal to arrive at the figures.
Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that the police stepped up checks across the district which led to an increase in the number of cases booked. Teams attached to 46 police stations were stationed at vantage points across the district to check for violations.
Mr. Abhinav said that the maximum violations were of not wearing helmets by riders accounting for 3,586 cases. This was followed by not wearing car seat belts (221), signal violations (179) and using cell phone while driving (151).
