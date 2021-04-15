Over 41 lakh vaccinated so far in State

73,633 more people were administered the vaccines on Wednesday

Another 73,633 people, including 40,866 aged between 45 and 59 and 26,799 senior citizens, were vaccinated in the State on Wednesday, taking the total coverage to 41,72,963.

Covishield was administered to 1,984 healthcare workers, 2,960 frontline staff, 35,929 people aged 45-59 and 23,594 senior citizens.

The remaining 420 healthcare workers, 604 frontline staff, 4,937 people aged 45-59 and 3,205 senior citizens received Covaxin. Vaccination was held in 4,306 sessions, according to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The Health Department has intensified efforts to enhance vaccination coverage for eligible groups.

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public and Preventive Medicine, said, “There is a need to reach the maximum eligible persons in the shortest time possible.” Vaccination is one of the epidemiological tools in disease control, he added.

He said vehicles for information, education and communication had been dispatched across the State to create awareness of vaccination among the people.