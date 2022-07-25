Over 30.36 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu yet to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More than 3.43 crore people in the State are eligible for precautionary dose

A health worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a person at the camp held in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 24 July 2022. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

More than 3.43 crore people in the State are eligible for precautionary dose

Over 4.68 crore persons in Tamil Nadu are eligible to be administered the COVID-19 preventive vaccine – first dose, second or precautionary dose, State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai on Sunday.

At the end of the 32 nd mega vaccination camp on Sunday, as many as 30,36,673 persons were still eligible for the first dose; 95,09,803 for the second and 3,43,21,196 for the precautionary dose. As many as 18,08,600 doses were administered on Sunday.

Till date, 19,39,260 (91.43%) children aged 12-14 have been given the first dose of vaccine and 13,81,006 (65.11%), the second dose. The State has on hand 24,21,433 doses.

Among those aged 15-17, 30,42,612 (90.93%) have got the first dose and 25,46,193 (76.10%), the second dose. A total of 34,72,338 (9.19%) persons aged over 60 have been given the precautionary dose.

As many as 3,77,93,534 persons in the State are eligible for the booster dose. Till date, 34,72,338 persons have been protected.

In the State, 95.59% persons aged above 18 have got their first dose and 88.51%, the second dose. So far, 11,89,61,343 doses have been administered. “Every day we have been administering one lakh vaccines. We are trying to increase the number of doses given. We urge people requiring precautionary dose to approach government facilities and get their dose. As part of 75 th Independence Day celebrations, the government has made the vaccination free till September 30. We urge people to take their dose in the next 65 days,” the Minister said.

The next mega vaccination camp will be organised on August 7, he said. Till September end, the camps will be held every alternate week in 50,000 places.

Vaccination services will not be offered on Monday, following the mega vaccination camp on Sunday.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) vaccinated 1.02 lakh residents in the city on Sunday. According to a press release, 70,083 residents received the precautionary dose, 10,487 persons received the first dose and 21,524 received the second dose of the vaccine in Chennai.