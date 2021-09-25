Over 2,500 criminals held in a State-wide storming operation in T.N.

Special Correspondent

As many as 2,512 suspected criminals were arrested by police until Saturday, September 25, 2021, in a statewide storming operation and 934 dangerous weapons were seized from them.

Following a couple of murders reported in the State, the Director General of Police, C.Sylendra Babu ordered city and district police chiefs to conduct a storming operation in the state. Acccording to police, the 48-hour operation began on September 23 with simultaneous vehicle checks.

A press release from police headquarters said in the last 36 hours of operation, 16,370 persons with criminal records were subjected to verification. After verification, 2, 512 persons were arrested by police.

Among the arrested persons, 244 of them have non-bailable warrants issued against them by the courts and 733 were sent to judicial custody as they had been involved in several criminal activities. The remaining 1,927 persons were released after obtaining security bonds under section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code for keeping peace.

Five country-made guns and 929 knives were seized from the arrested accused.

Police crackdown will continue against criminals who are involved in murders, said the press release.