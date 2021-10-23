Over 1.5 lakh people inoculated during sixth mega vaccination camp

3,274 camps held in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts

The district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur have vaccinated over 1.5 lakh people in 3,274 camps held in these four districts as part of the sixth mega vaccination camp between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai had set up 1,075 camps, which is also the highest among four districts, vaccinating 85,745 people, including 33,570 people from Cheyyar block. This is slightly higher than the fifth mega camp that was held on October 10 where 80,020 people, including 27,197 persons from Cheyyar block were vaccinated. At present, the district has a total of 19.62 lakh people in the 18 plus population. So far, 63% of the total population have been vaccinated in the district. “We are focusing on people who have to take their second dose. Tribals in Jawadhu Hills are also motivated to get vaccinated,” said B. Murugesh, District Collector, Tiruvannamalai.

In Vellore, 1,000 camps were organised covering 247 villages, four town panchayats and two municipalities with a total staff including health workers of 800 persons. The district has a total eligible population of 13 lakh, who could be vaccinated. In Vellore, 42,802 people were vaccinated during the sixth mega camp on Saturday.

The newly formed Tirupattur and Ranipet districts have organised 249 and 950 camps covering 21,158 and 21,685 people respectively.