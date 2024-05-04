GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 11 lakh painkiller capsules headed for Sri Lanka seized in Ramanathapuram district, one arrested

Police said they had a received a tip-off about the smuggling operation; the pills were found in a private goods vehicle; the driver managed to escape and search has been launched for him

May 04, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police on May 3 seized a total of 11.88 lakh painkiller capsules stashed in a private goods vehicle near the Periapattinam seashore.

Police on May 3 seized a total of 11.88 lakh painkiller capsules stashed in a private goods vehicle near the Periapattinam seashore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major seizure, the Tiruppulani police in Ramanathapuram district seized 11.88 lakh painkiller capsules stashed in a private goods vehicle on Friday (May 3, 2024) night near the Periapattinam seashore.

Police said that following a specific tip-off, they had intensified surveillance for the last two days in the region. Key check-posts had been alerted, and during a vehicle check conducted at 11.45 p.m. on Friday, the tablets were found and seized.

Under the cover of darkness, the vehicle driver is said to have escaped, but the police apprehended an accomplice, identified as Sridhar (20) of Nambiyan Valasai near Tiruppulani. The vehicle has been impounded.

99 kg of hashish worth ₹108 crore seized near Mandapam during bid to smuggle to Sri Lanka

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo had planned to hand over the consignment to a contact person in Periapattinam at around 1 a.m., and it was then to be smuggled out in a vessel to Sri Lanka.

The police have registered a case and are on the look out for the van driver. Further investigations are on.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / narcotics & drug trafficking / Sri Lanka / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.