Over 11 lakh painkiller capsules headed for Sri Lanka seized in Ramanathapuram district, one arrested

May 04, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a major seizure, the Tiruppulani police in Ramanathapuram district seized 11.88 lakh painkiller capsules stashed in a private goods vehicle on Friday (May 3, 2024) night near the Periapattinam seashore.

Police said that following a specific tip-off, they had intensified surveillance for the last two days in the region. Key check-posts had been alerted, and during a vehicle check conducted at 11.45 p.m. on Friday, the tablets were found and seized.

Under the cover of darkness, the vehicle driver is said to have escaped, but the police apprehended an accomplice, identified as Sridhar (20) of Nambiyan Valasai near Tiruppulani. The vehicle has been impounded.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo had planned to hand over the consignment to a contact person in Periapattinam at around 1 a.m., and it was then to be smuggled out in a vessel to Sri Lanka.

The police have registered a case and are on the look out for the van driver. Further investigations are on.