‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition to begin from April 23

The third edition of the contest will be held in 20 locations across Tamil Nadu

The third edition of the contest will be held in 20 locations across Tamil Nadu

Here is a call for home chefs and cuisine connoisseurs to whip up their best dishes. The third edition of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is set to begin from April 23.

The prelims of the culinary talent hunt to identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu will be held in 20 locations across the State, and the grand finale will be held in Chennai.

While the winner will be rewarded with ₹1 lakh, the second and third prizes will get ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively. The first preliminary will take place in Coimbatore on April 23 from 10 a.m. onwards at Jenneys Residency, 2/2, Avinashi Road, Civil Aerodrome Post.

In Salem, the event will be held on April 24 from 10 a.m. at Radisson Salem, 157/3, Bangalore Highway, Mamangam.

Participants may choose to cook any kind of dish, but a minimum of two dishes should be prepared, one of which must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu, with ‘Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta’.

Additional points will be given to those who prepare the dishes with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. Participants will have to bring the dishes and used product wrappers to the venue for the preliminary round.

A panel of judges, headed by Guinness World Record winner and celebrity chef K. Damodharan (Chef Damu), will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds to participate in the grand finale to be held on July 23.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022 or scan the QR code.

Participants can also send a text or a WhatsApp message with the format, “Name<space>City<space>Dish name” to 9941255695 or call the number.

The title sponsor is Vidiem Appliances, powered by Savorit. The event is hosted by The Hindu in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil. While the event partner is LG Asafoetida, Naga Food is the associate partner. ITC Mangaldeep is the divinity partner and Everest Masala the spice partner.

For Sponsorship queries, please call 09841011949.