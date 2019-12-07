Other States study Tamil Nadu police’s success formula in reducing accident fatalities

Following appreciation from different quarters of the State’s push in bringing down fatalities in road accidents, delegations from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan visited the city recently to study the model adopted by the Tamil Nadu police to reduce fatalities.

According to a press release, the State was able to reduce road accidents due to strict implementation of traffic rules and by adhering to the recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee. To study the model, a team of officials from Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, including those from the law enforcement department met J.K. Tripathy, Director General of Police, Pramod Kumar, IG, traffic and road safety and other officials from transport and health departments.