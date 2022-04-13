Tamil Nadu

Other Backward Classes own nearly 30% of MSMEs in the country

The other backward classes (OBCs) own nearly 30% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

As on March 31, 2022, the number of MSMEs owned by the OBCs was 23.31 lakh of a total of about 80.16 lakh. Of them, around 41% are located in Tamil Nadu (14.5%), Maharashtra (14.4%) and Rajasthan (12.4%), according to the data given exclusively to The Hindu by the MSME-Development Organisation. The data have been compiled on the basis of the units that have registered themselves with the authorities through the Udyam portal.

In the social category-wise distribution, the general category accounts for the highest share of the units with 61.8%. In absolute figures, 49.56 lakh units belong to this category.  As many as 6.8% of the units — around 5.43 lakh — are owned by the Scheduled Castes, while the Scheduled Tribes run about 1.68 lakh units (2.1%). A little over 18,000 units come under the category of unidentified.

According to a June 2020 notification of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, a micro enterprise has been defined as one where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed ₹1 crore and the turnover does not exceed ₹5 crore. A small enterprise is one where the investment does not exceed ₹10 crore and the turnover does not exceed ₹50 crore. In a medium enterprise, the investment does not exceed ₹50 crore and the turnover does not exceed ₹250 crore.

As for the OBC-owned enterprises, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of such units with 3,37,016 — 3,23,441 micro units; 12,778 small units and 797 medium enterprises. Maharashtra follows the southern State closely with 3,35,920 units (3,31,770 micro units; 3,944 small units; and and 206 medium units). The north-western State of Rajasthan comes third with 2,89,857 units. It has about 2.86 lakh micro units: 3,585 small units; and 150 medium units.  The fourth, fifth and sixth slots go to the northern States of Uttar Pradesh (approximately 2.38 lakh units); Bihar (1.71 lakh) and Madhya Pradesh (1.56 lakh).

In Tamil Nadu, 39.4% of the total number of about 8.56 lakh units belong to the OBCs, 10 percentage point higher than the national average of 29%. But, in Maharashtra, it is only about 20.6%, whereas the share is a little short of 46% in Rajasthan.


