Organs of brain-dead accident victim harvested in hospital

Liver, kidneys, heart, lungs and both eyes of Akila Santhamma, 51, a hostel warden, and a native of Palamukalapalli village in Bangarupalayam Mandal of Chittoor district, were harvested at the Christian Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

She had sustained a serious head injury in a road accident near Pakala on Saturday and was declared brain-dead at the hospital.

According to Saranya of TRANSTAN, Santhamma sustained a head injury when the two-wheeler she was riding, skided off the road. She was taken to the CMC Hospital on Sunday and was under treatment. Despite best efforts of the doctors, she did not survive.

Family donates organs

She was declared brain-dead in the early hours of Tuesday. The family members of Santhamma agreed to donate her organs for transplantation to persons in need. One of the two kidneys was transplanted to a patient in the CMC Hospital itself, while the other was sent to SRMC in Chennai, for being transplanted to a renal failure patient.

The liver has been transplanted to a patient in CMC itself. The heart and lungs have been sent to Fortis Hospital in Chennai. The eyes were stored in the eye bank of the CMC Schell Eye Hospital, Vellore.